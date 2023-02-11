SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area is beautifully diverse and home to one of the biggest hubs of innovation in the world found right in Silicon Valley. But the tech industry overall continues to fall behind in representation.

According to federal data, Black workers made up less than 8 percent of the tech workforce in 2014. The Kapor Center found that between 2014 and 2021, Black talent represented less than 5 percent of board roles and 4 percent of executive leadership roles.

A special program is working to change that by empowering Black youth with critical skills and experiences. Denzel Russell, communications director with the Hidden Genius Project and program graduates Hesten Parrish and Christian White join KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin in studio to discuss.