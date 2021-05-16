Bay Area wildfire program offers free chipping service: See if you qualify

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area firefighters have been responding to brush fires across the region.

And as the Bay Area is experiencing warmer weather, increasing the risk of wildfires sparking up, fire officials are now advising people to take the time to prepare for another scorching summer.

Firefighters were out early chipping any fallen limbs to try and cut down on potential wildfire fuel in the area.

The Wildfire Prevention Chipping Pilot Program encourages qualifying homes and properties located within the Air District’s nine Bay Area counties to apply for free chipping services.

Services are provided by the Davey Tree Expert Company which will dispose material in lieu of open burning the material.

The program’s goal is to reduce fuel loads and wildfire risk to prevent and mitigate future wildfires.

The Air District is accepting applications to the programs on a first-come, first-served basis. To see if you qualify, click here.