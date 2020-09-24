Bay Area protests for Breonna Taylor decision continue into second day

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — After officials announced Wednesday that no police officers will be charged directly for Breonna Taylor’s death in Louisville, Kentucky, protests erupted throughout the country and in the Bay Area.

More protests are planned for Thursday in front of the San Jose City Hall, continuing the demonstrations from overnight. Wednesday night’s protests included San Francisco, where a large crowd walked down 18th and Valencia Streets near the police stations. In Oakland, hundreds of people were in the streets in downtown.

KRON4 hasn’t heard any reports as of Thursday morning of officer injuries or vandalism overnight.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by officers from the Louisville Police Department six months ago. She was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when three police officers entered their home with a warrant. According to the Kentucky Attorney General, police started shooting after Walker shot a single shot. Walker has said he thought they were intruders.

The Associated Press reports that the three officers together shot 32 bullets in total, one of which killed Taylor.

The Attorney General Daniel Cameron said none of the police officers will be criminally charged in Taylor’s killing. One officer, Brett Hankison, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into a different apartment, unrelated to Taylor’s killing.

