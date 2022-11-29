SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As cold winter temps engulf much of the Bay Area, two storm systems set to bring significant rain to the region this week could impact the morning commute on Thursday.

“We will welcome December with a robust storm that promises much needed rain for the Bay Area and snow for the Sierra,” said KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan.

When will it rain?

As to when the rain is set to arrive, Grogan says it’s likely to hit overnight on Wednesday.

“The rain begins in the North Bay on Wednesday evening and will progress throughout the night and into Thursday spreading across the Bay Area,” Grogan said.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

But while the rain much-needed, it could have an impact on your morning commute.

“The upside: we get some beneficial rain,” said Grogan. “The downside: Thursday’s commute is not looking pretty.”

How much rain will we get?

While earlier models had called for rainfall of 25”-.50” in urban areas, Grogan says the revised forecast could have us see significantly more than that.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“The rain totals for this storm look impressive, models now indicating that most urban areas will see .50”-.75” from our first system,” said Grogan. “That will be followed by a weaker system moving in this weekend, still beneficial rain on Saturday and Sunday but with lower totals.”

Snow, Winter Storm and Avalanche watches for the Sierra

With the systems set to bring rain to the Bay Area, higher elevations are likely to see significant snowfall.

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

“In the Sierra, the Winter Storm Warnings kick in overnight Thursday through Friday morning,” said Grogan. “There is also an avalanche watch on Thursday for the Tahoe area as heavy mountain snow moves in.”

Graphic: Kyla Grogan

How much snow could we get?

“The Sierra is looking out for 1 to 3 feet of snow, highest amounts above 6000 feet,” said Grogan.