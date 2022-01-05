Bay Area rallies planned to remember Capitol insurrection

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thursday marks one year since the Capitol insurrection. Local organizations will hold several nationwide ‘Day of Remembrance and Action’ rallies on the first anniversary of the January 6th attack.

The nation watched as Donald Trump supporters breached the capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Five people died during and after the insurrection and hundreds were injured while Congress was certifying the victory of President Joe Biden over Trump in the November 2020 election.

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Jackie Speier hosted a virtual town hall with police officers who were on duty that day.

“Who coordinated it? I don’t know but that’s why we would like the select committee to find out. Allegedly there are a lot of people who have come forward and provided a lot of information that it was coordinated,” Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said.

“Not much has changed since January 6, 2021. We still have politicians that engage in same insightful violent rhetoric and in many ways, they have doubled down,” Former officer Michael Fanone said.

Thursday marks one year since the attack. On the first anniversary, there will be several “Day of Remembrance and Action Rallies” nationwide calling for those responsible for the insurrection to be held accountable and for elected leaders to protect voting rights in the country.

Mike Caggiano is organizing a vigil in San Mateo.

“Elections should mean something, especially if they’re run fairly,” Caggiano said.

Ogie Strogatz says at least 300 people RSVP’d to the Walnut Creek event.

“The intention is first to condemn the assault on our democracy and second to take this opportunity to remember those who lost their lives, everyone who was harmed, everyone who was betrayed, has been betrayed as a result,” Strogatz said.

San Francisco will have a gathering at the Civic Center Plaza.

One of the largest events will be held in downtown Oakland where Mayor Libby Schaaf is set to be one of the speakers.

The Oakland Police Department released the following statement: