Bay Area rallies scheduled to protest conditions at ICE detention centers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Rallies are expected around the Bay Area on Tuesday to protest conditions at ICE detention facilities.

Organizers plan to hold “Close the Camps” rallies in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, and Walnut Creek.

In San Francisco, a rally will be held at noon in front of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office on Post Street.

Santa Rosa’s protest will also take place at noon at Old Courthouse Square.

In Walnut Creek, a rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Ygnacio Valley Road and North Civic Drive.