Bay Area ramps up COVID-19 vaccination effort

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Here in California, 2.4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been shipped.

Governor Newsom has set the goal of distributing one million more vaccinations by this weekend.

The state is expanding those that can distribute the vaccine to dentists, pharmacists, and the national guard.

The next round of people to get the vaccine will include individuals 50 to 64 and people with underlying health conditions between the ages of 16 and 64.

As the Bay Area is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination effort, here are the plans that have been released:

On Monday, an Oakland A’s spokesperson confirmed that the team is talking with Alameda County health officials to launch a drive-thru vaccine distribution site at the Coliseum.

The Coliseum Authority plans to vote on the site on Friday.

According to the Alameda County public health website, the vaccine will be distributed to the community in the last phase.

Per State and Federal policy, COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to specific populations in phases and community sites would be in the last phase. Local planning will leverage lessons learned from flu clinics, which were modified to accommodate COVID-19 considerations, data on need, and community feedback, as well as our 2009 experience with H1N1. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are following closely the work of California’s vaccine planning task force, which is determining many of the policies and procedures for which vaccine gets distributed when, how, and to whom. The State’s decisions will be implemented through our local plans.

Contra Costa’s healthcare system is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination effort. They are aiming to provide up to 7,000 shots per day.

Health officials are calling it the largest public health immunization campaign in history, with a goal of vaccinating 80% of residents by this summer. The plan is to make the vaccine available at a pharmacy near you.

“We want to give it to whoever can put it into arms,” Chief of health services COVID-19 operations, Dr. Ori Tzvieli, said.

That means you will soon be able to get vaccinated at a neighborhood pharmacy like Walgreens, CVS, Safeway and RiteAid

“Safeway and RiteAid are both starting this week. Walgreens and CVS are also on the way,” Tzvieli said.

However, when the vaccines are available at these locations the shots will be given by appointment only no drop-ins.

“This is not drop into your Safeway. Go through the process and when your turn comes up as an eligible person we will send you an appointment,” Tzvieli said.

The calvax.org website is where you go to sign up for the vaccine. As for people with private health insurance? They are advised to contact their doctors directly to find out when they can get their shots.

“If you have a healthcare provider they are part of the plan. Ask them how they will notify patients and how you can stay informed. For example Kaiser and Sutter those large multi-county entities. They both announced they will start vaccinating phase 1b by the end of this month,” Tzvieli said.

Eligibility in Phase 1b includes individuals 75 and older and those at risk of exposure working in education, childcare, emergency services, food, and agriculture.

“Contra Costa Health Services also has clinics to provide vaccines directly for some county residents, including Contra Costa Health plan members, medical recipients, people without insurance,” Tzvieli said.

Officials at Contra Costa Health Services say they also have a mobile vaccination unit to travel to folks in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

As of Sunday, Jan. 10, Marin County vaccinations are limited to frontline workers.

The public health clinic distributed about 800 vaccines each day over the weekend.

This will be updated as more information is available.

San Mateo County has launched a new drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination location as part of an effort to speed up the rate of vaccinations.

It is located at the County’s Event Center in San Mateo.

The county so far has received about 22,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and they are hoping to get up to 38,000 doses in order to complete vaccinations in people who qualify in the Tier 1 a category of the vaccination’s rollout plan, including health care providers and those working and living at long-term care facilities.

Over the weekend, the county did a test run of the clinic and vaccinated about 200 people.

You will pull up, they give you the vaccination, you have to wait around for a few minutes until you’re cleared and that’s it.

Hopefully, in a few weeks, they’ll have a second clinic, and people will be able to come back and get their second dose.

“If we’re able to do this right and there will be bumps in the road just as there always is. we’re learning. We hope we hope to scale to about a thousand vaccines a day,” Supervisor David Canepa said.

You will have to make an appointment, fill out a questionnaire, and if you qualify, you’ll be given an appointment time to come down and get your vaccinations.

Santa Clara has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the Bay Area and they’ve got approximately two million people to vaccinate not once, but twice.

“There’s already a 60-page document that’s been submitted to the state of California but what it doesn’t do yet to get down to that day-to-day very human very personal level of answering those questions: When, where, and how do I get the vaccine,” Supervisor Joe Simitian said.

There are a lot of moving parts involved in getting not one but two doses of the shots in a lot of arms — Starting with many different tiers of who should be getting the shots first.

Then you add on federal, state, and county health agencies who are helping with the rollout, plus the private health care providers Kaiser and Sutter, whose patients represent about one million people.

Supervisors Joe Simitian and Cindy Chavez say they need to know what everyone is planning to do to get their residents vaccinated, so they can address the gaps in the network head on.

“We can’t afford to lose a month. We can’t afford to lose a week we can’t afford to lose even a day given the toll the virus is taking on our county both from a health standpoint and from an economic standpoint,” Simitian said.

“People want to know when where and help and part of what we need to do is recognizing that the federal government and the state government are applying this in a fractured way at a local community level, we don’t care who’s in charge of what we want to make sure it’s happening,” Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

The request for information is already in a public health order from last week, the supervisors will vote tomorrow adds a level of accountability so the county can have a better idea of how many of their people are being protected and how many are still at risk.

The president of the 49ers is offering up Levi’s Stadium as a vaccination site saying they have the ability to store and secure the vaccines and believe they can help rapidly expand the rollout.

Solano County is in Phase 1a, Tier 1 and Tier 2of the vaccination distribution timeline and will next move onto Phase 1a, Tier 3, which includes:

Specialty clinics

Laboratory workers

Dental and other oral health clinics

Pharmacy staff not working in settings at higher tiers

Large number of vaccine doses for the public are not expected to launch until the spring.

This will be updated as more information is available.