Here’s how the Bay Area ranked for fitness in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just in time for National Nutrition Month, a new report from WalletHub shows that the Bay Area is one of the healthiest areas in the country.

The San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara area is the 5th fittest area in the country, while the San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley area ranks 11th.

The study measured the amount of obese people in an area, how many people suffer from health complications, the amount of people who have access to healthy food and the fitness level of a particular area.

Other highlights include:

San Jose ranks 1st overall in “health consequences” *

San Jose ranks 1st in lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure

San Jose ranks 2nd in lowest percentage of obese adults

* “Health consequences” is an overarching category in the study for any health problems suffered in an area.

Honolulu takes the top prize as the overall healthiest area in the country, with Denver, Boston, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Washington D.C., Colorado Springs and Salt Lake City also cracking the top 10.

The unhealthiest areas of the country include parts of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, with the top 20 being rounded out by other areas in the south.