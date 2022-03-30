SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The future is bright for a career in technology, with rapid advances opening up a whole new set of jobs that didn’t exist a year ago.

With cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin becoming increasingly brought into the mainstream and other tech breakthroughs such as NFTs and the Metaverse taking the world by storm, businesses are increasingly looking to incorporate these into their future models.

A new study by MrQ shows that Oakland and Silicon Valley (San Jose) are among the highest paying cities for a career in crypto.

“With millions of people across the world using cryptocurrency, this sector is here to stay and become increasingly integrated and understood by the masses. With the industry still being relatively young at just over 10 years old, it’s an exciting sector to be a part of and join its journey to see what could happen over another 10 years,” said an expert at MrQ.

“With lots of opportunity in some of the world’s most innovative and dynamic cities, starting a career in this industry will be appealing for many.”

In Oakland, the average crypto salary sits at $127,625.33 with over 4,700 jobs — coming in at second in the top 10 cities for a career in crypto.

Further south, Silicon Valley ranked third — with an average crypto salary of $112,101 and over 3,800 jobs.