Bay Area Rapid Response Network helping immigrants amid ICE threat

(KRON) — Amid the the threat of immigration raids across the U.S., the Rapid Response Network is providing support to immigrants in the Bay Area.

The network has several chapters in the Bay Area and works to provide support to immigrants who are concerned about this weekend’s ICE raids.

The Rapid Response Network is primarily concerned that immigration and customs officials will detain people who they are not looking for.

ICE has said the goal of this weekend’s operation is to detain immigrants who’ve already been ordered to leave the country.

But the network is concerned ICE may also detain innocent people in the process.

The network has created several hotlines that Bay Area residents can call for legal advice on how to deal with immigration agents.

The phone numbers vary depending on the location you’re calling.

There are eight Rapid Response organizations in the Bay Area.

For a full list, click here or see below.

Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP)

· Hotline: 510-241-4011

· Website: http://centrolegal.org/acilep/

· Location: Alameda County

Stand Together Contra Costa

· Hotline: 925-900-5151

· Website: https://standtogethercontracosta.org/

· Location: Contra Costa County

San Francisco Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 415-200-1548

· Website: http://sfilen.org/

· Location: San Francisco County

Marin Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 415-991-4545

· Website: http://www.marinrrn.org/

· Location: Marin County



West Marin Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 415-320-4826

· Website:

· Location:West Marin County



North Bay Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 707- 800-4544

· Website: http://northbayop.org/rapidresponse/

· Location: Sonoma, Napa and Solano County

San Mateo Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 203-666-4472

· Website: N/A

· Location: San Mateo

Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network

· Hotline: 408-290-1144

· Website: https://www.pactsj.org/santa-clara-county-rapid-response-network/

· Location: Santa Clara County