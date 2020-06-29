Bay Area rapper Young Curt dies in Byron Highway crash

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — A popular Bay Area rapper died in a crash in Contra Costa County Monday morning, according to authorities.

The 27-year-old Antioch man died after a rollover crash off of Byron Highway.

The Contra Costa Coroner’s Officer identified the victim as Curtis Denton Jr., a local rapper known as Young Curt.

California Highway Patrol officers had responded at 2:04 a.m. to Byron Highway just north of Holey Road and found Denton lying on the dirt shoulder outside of a 2019 Dodge Charger.

An ambulance took him to a hospital in Antioch but he died of his injuries there.

Investigators determined Denton was speeding south on Byron Highway and didn’t navigate a turn in the roadway, striking the dirt shoulder and rolling the vehicle over several times, according to the CHP.

He was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the sunroof.

Authorities have not determined if impairment was a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.

Fans and other musicians mourned his death on social media.

wowowowow

RIP Young Curt 🙏🏼 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) June 29, 2020

Rest In Peace Young Curt, a pillar in the Bay Area rap scene… Sending our condolences to his loved ones 🖤🙏 pic.twitter.com/sN6sN8f2dM — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) June 29, 2020

RIP YOUNG CURT ! A Bay Area Pioneer who never got his credit . He influenced slang & production from the bay all the way down to LA artists who got on the wave — GUAPDAD 4000 (@guapdad4000) June 29, 2020

Bay City News contributed to the this report.

