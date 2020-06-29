CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON/BCN) — A popular Bay Area rapper died in a crash in Contra Costa County Monday morning, according to authorities.
The 27-year-old Antioch man died after a rollover crash off of Byron Highway.
The Contra Costa Coroner’s Officer identified the victim as Curtis Denton Jr., a local rapper known as Young Curt.
California Highway Patrol officers had responded at 2:04 a.m. to Byron Highway just north of Holey Road and found Denton lying on the dirt shoulder outside of a 2019 Dodge Charger.
An ambulance took him to a hospital in Antioch but he died of his injuries there.
Investigators determined Denton was speeding south on Byron Highway and didn’t navigate a turn in the roadway, striking the dirt shoulder and rolling the vehicle over several times, according to the CHP.
He was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected through the sunroof.
Authorities have not determined if impairment was a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.
Fans and other musicians mourned his death on social media.
Bay City News contributed to the this report.
Latest Stories:
- Debate over wearing masks becoming ‘too politicized’ on Capitol Hill
- Bay Area rapper Young Curt dies in Byron Highway crash
- Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection following forced COVID-19 show closures
- Lawmakers worried Americans aren’t taking coronavirus pandemic seriously as protests, rallies continue
- Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close