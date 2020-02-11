Bay Area reaches ‘unseasonably warm’ temps for winter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Break out the shorts and flip flops!

If you stepped outside this morning and noticed it’s a bit warmer than usual, that’s because the region will experience “unseasonably warm” temperatures on Tuesday – so enjoy it while you can!

To start the day, temperatures are mild in the 40’s and 50’s for most areas, with breezy conditions continuing for parts of the North Bay while the rest of the region remains a lot calmer just like yesterday.

Daytime highs will rise into the 60’s for most of the Bay Area, with 70’s expected for the North Bay.

Some inland areas may very well reach the low 80’s.

Skies will again remain sunny and dry.

Looking ahead, a cool-down is expected as temperatures won’t be quite as warm later in the week as they are today.

Highs will fall back into the upper 50’s to low 60’s under dry skies.

Latest Stories: