Bay Area reopening: These 4 counties are now in the orange tier

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – Three more Bay Area counties are taking another step forward in the state’s plan to safely reopen the economy.

Improving COVID-19 numbers are fueling the change.

San Francisco, Marin, and Santa Clara counties are now in the orange tier.

They join San Mateo County as the only four Bay Area counties in the less-restrictive orange tier for coronavirus restrictions.

That means more businesses can reopen and expand.

Some of the changes that come with the orange tier including indoor dining expanding to 50% capacity and retail stores and shopping malls operating at full capacity.

Additionally, places of worship and movie theaters can expand to 50% capacity, while indoor gyms, wineries, and breweries can open at 25% capacity.

Bars can also open outdoors.

At last check, more than 3.4 million vaccines had been administered across all Bay Area counties.