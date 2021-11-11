Bay Area reporter arrested on suspicion of murdering mom

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A Bay Area sports reporter was arrested this week on homicide charges after police said he murdered his mother in Walnut Creek.

Nicholas Roth, 41, of Walnut Creek, works as a part-time sports writer for the Bay Area News Group, according to his co-workers.

Roth’s mother called 911 at 5 a.m. on Nov. 8 asking for help. Darlene Roth told dispatchers she had been stabbed inside a home on the 2600 block of Jones Road, according to the Walnut Creek Police Department.

When officers arrived at the house, they found the 74-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, police said. Darlene Roth was rushed to a local hospital, where she died.

Officers found Nicholas Roth at the crime scene and arrested him on suspicion of homicide. He was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail with his bail set at $1.16 million.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday at 1:30 p.m. to enter a plea.

Law enforcement did not release a mug shot of Nicholas Roth.

His most recent sports article was published on Sept. 4.

The Bay Area News Group is the largest publisher of daily newspapers in the Bay Area, including The Mercury News, Contra Costa Times, East Bay Times, and Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Nicholas Roth’s reporter biography writes, “Nick Roth is responsible for the Bay Area News Group’s sports tv/radio guide, youth sports results, what’s happening, holes-in-one and golf events sections. He also covers prep sports and has been with the organization since 2008.”