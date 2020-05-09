Bay Area Republicans, Democrats clash over mail-in voting

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Fears of COVID-19 have pushed Governor Gavin Newsom to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters before the November election.

The executive order signed Friday is reinvigorating the voting debate between the left and the right.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste as the Democrats are always happy to say,” John Dennis said.

San Francisco Republican Party Chair John Dennis warns the vote-by-mail order will create errors and inaccuracies that in person voting prevents.

He calls the move partisan and possibly illegal.

“Everything that the Democrats suggest to do in terms of election reform or election change benefits them,” he said.

Understanding that some people are not comfortable with mailing in a ballot, the state is not moving to mail-only voting.

Some in-person voting will remain an option.

Democrats say this decision is all about the health and safety of voters.

“All of us Republicans/Democrats should be happy to see fellow Americans exercising their right to vote without risking their lives,” San Francisco Democratic Party Chairman David Campos said.

California’s GOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson has fought that assertion by saying this will present an opportunity for errors.

A statement to KRON4 News reads in part:

“Democrats have demonstrated time and again that they cannot manage the integrity of our electoral process… this has resulted in inaccurate voting roles, as well as enormous problems.”

San Francisco’s Democratic Party Chair says there’s no basis for Republicans’ concerns of voter fraud as it pertains to mail-in voting.

“That’s just a fantasy created by the Republican party and Donald Trump,” Campos said.

