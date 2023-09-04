(KRON) — Heavy rains have left thousands of people stranded at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert, including one resident from the Bay Area.

Thick, ankle-deep mud from heavy rains have made it difficult for festival goers to drive out of the site, including San Francisco Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford.

“I was going to leave yesterday. I hoped I was going to leave today, but it rained again this afternoon so I’m probably not going to get out of here until tomorrow night maybe,” Ford said.

The desert was hit with about two to three months worth of rain in the span of 24 hours between Friday and Saturday morning.

Event organizers closed the roads, but some people still tried to leave on foot or by large vehicle. Those who stayed were told to shelter in place and conserve food, water and fuel.

“We’re conserving a little bit. We’re not eating as many snacks today as we may have. We’re conserving our water. We’re checking to make sure we have enough propane,” Ford said.

Festival officials are hoping to reopen the road Monday morning. “I’ll say I survived the 2023 Burning Man flood,” Ford said.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred during the rain event, but it is currently unknown whether or not the person died from the rain.