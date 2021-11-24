Bay Area residents asked not to burn wood Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is asking residents to not burn wood on Thanksgiving Day to help prevent air pollution from rising to unhealthy levels.

Air quality is expected to be in the Moderate category, but extensive wood burning could cause air quality to become unhealthy.

“We are asking Bay Area residents to help keep air pollution low this Thanksgiving by not burning wood indoors or outdoors,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “If we refrain from having a fire this Thanksgiving, we can all enjoy a healthier, happier holiday weekend.”

In the winter, wood smoke from the 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the Bay Area is the single largest source of air pollution, contributing about one-third of the harmful fine particulate pollution in the air.

One fireplace burning can pollute an entire neighborhood. Exposure to wood smoke—like cigarette smoke—has been linked to serious respiratory illnesses and even increased risk of heart attacks. Breathing fine particulates accounts for more than 90 percent of premature deaths related to air pollution.

A Spare the Air Alert is not expected to be issued.