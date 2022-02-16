Bay Area residents enjoy first day of mask mandates being lifted

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday is the day millions of people in California have been waiting for.

POLL: What will you do: mask on or mask off?

Vaccinated people can walk in to most locations and not be forced to wear your mask as the mask mandate expired at midnight.

This applies to eight of the nine Bay Area counties — expect Santa Clara County. The county still wants its’ COVID numbers drop down a little more before restrictions are eased.

Tuesday was the last day of California’s indoor mask mandate, which was reinstated in December as cases of the omicron variant rose.

Across the state, masks will still be required in schools, public transit, healthcare settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and senior care facilities.

If you’re going to the gym, your mask no longer has to be part of your work out gear.

You now have a choice.

Either west a mask or don’t wear a mask.

On Tuesday, they would have came up to you and made you put it on but not on Wednesday Feb. 16.

So far it seems like it’s a mixed bag — some wearing masks, some not.

Many will continue to wear and many others will say goodbye to the mask

But both crowds agree that having the choice is good.

One gym member at 24 Hour Fitness in San Ramon says he’s appreciate the mask mandate being lifted.

“I’m tired of it. At work, I’m dealing with COVID, protocol and everything else. I’m done with it tripled vaxxed. Had it. Not worried about it. We need to get on with our lives.”