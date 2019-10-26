Bay Area residents more prepared for power shutoffs

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — People packing gas pumps to fuel up for another potential round of power shutoffs.

The latest PG&E protocol is in response to high wind dangers.

Jose Contreras is one of the more than 85,000 Marin County customers who could be without power come Saturday afternoon.

“They have to fix this problem because it hurts, it hurts us economically,” he said.

Contreras said in the last round of shutoffs, he lost all of his families groceries in both of their refrigerators.

Unsure of how long the outage will last, he’s filling up so the family of five can be ready come Monday.

Goodman’s Building Supply in Mill Valley saw a steady stream of customers getting supplies.

Marj Callinan is one of those who wants to be prepared.

“I picked up some portable lights and some drip-less candles,” Callinan said. “I filled the car with gas and I’m gonna get some money.”

Many others have been stocking up at the supermarket.

Some empty shelves show shoppers like Larissa Weingart have been grabbing plenty of water.

She said the planned safety shutoffs are an inconvenience but she understands the importance.

“If it protects my home or my friends homes I’m OK with it right now,” she said. “But I do want it to change. I want there to be investment.”