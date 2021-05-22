Bay Area residents report line of ‘strange’ lights in the sky

SONOMA, Calif. (KRON) — People across the Bay Area are reporting a line of “strange” lights in the sky Saturday night.

A KRON4 viewer described it as lights from “horizon to horizon” which were “perfectly spaced apart” in the sky.

He said he was able to view the mysterious lights from a golf course in Hillsborough.

Another woman told KRON4 she was walking her dog in Sonoma when she noticed the strange line above her.

Video from MJ Green shows what was seen in the sky.

Noticed the lights? Send your photos and videos to assignmentdesk@KRON.com.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.