Bay Area responds to stay-at-home orders

(KRON) – As Santa Clara County prepares for the looming stay at home order, shoppers and diners were out in force in San Jose’s Santana Row.

KRON4 spoke with people who understand the science and why it’s important to implement the stay at home order but it also gave them a reason to get out tonight.

“I just want to have a good time right before the lockdown,” Jared Cabanilla said.

Jared Cabanilla is just thankful to be out.

“Just getting ice cream,” Cabanilla said. “It’s a big blessing because some people can’t go out since there’s quarantines.”

He is not alone. Santana Row Friday night was filled with shoppers and diners, two nights before another stay at home order will be in effect.

“We all wanted to come out and just walk around and get one last look around before it closes down,” Gajan Thia said.

“We went to this nice restaurant down here so it’s nice because the Christmas trees are on and it’s really lively right now because I’m sure everyone is coming out because it’s the last time we can come out for a while,” Tanya Arevalo said.

Santa Clara County along with 4 other Bay Area counties will implement the state’s regional month long stay at home order

This as the state is seeing a widespread surge of COVID cases

Almost all of California has been sitting in the restrictive purple tier of the reopening phase.

“I think that from a global world view, I just don’t think everyone is working together,” Purcell Sanders said.

Purcell Sanders has an office in Santana Row and is critical of how the pandemic was handled.

“If there’s some continuity we would be saying here’s our six month plan and in six months retailers can expect to you know go back to business at least somewhat close to what they were before but when you go back and forth, people can get, you know,” Sanders said.

For months, businesses have been trying to keep up with health guidelines only having to deal with reopening rollbacks.

Under the stay at home order, restaurants will have to go back to takeout only.

Indoor businesses must reduce capacity by 20 percent.

“I’m still going to order takeout,” Cabanilla said.

“It’s a little overwhelming but we’ll get through it,” Arevalo said.

“It’s kind of like okay we got to do this again but if it keeps everyone safe then yes I respect that,” Nai Saetern said.

The stay at home order will begin Sunday evening at 10 p.m. until January 4th.

As for those in San Francisco, reaction to the new shelter at home order was swift and profound, restaurant owners, and managers talking about the toll this will have on so many.

Managers and owners shared with KRON4 the collective pain this new health order is going to cause.

“The meetings we have to have with our staff, is heartbreaking, to lay off people now at the holidays?” Laurie Thomas said.

Laurie Thomas the executive director with the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, she is also the owner of two restaurants in San Francsico.

“I am personally going to have to lay off 50 people. It is terrible,” Thomas said.

“I feel like I was kicked in the gut,” Jeffrey Davis said.

Jeffrey Davis is the Director of Operations for SL Hospitality. Dorian Restaurant is in the group.

“We have spent money to go outside, we have done so much,” Davis said.

Both Jeffrey and Laurie agree help must come quickly. The pandemic drastically hurting the industry.

“We need financial support quickly. Congress needs to act,” Thomas said.

They say the timing is everything, hoping that Congress will not leave without passing the restaurant act to make sure that restaurants don’t close anymore than they have already.