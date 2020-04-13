Bay Area restaurant manager reacts to Dr. Fauci’s prediction of reopening economy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Encouraging news from a leading expert on COVID-19 in the United States.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the economy in parts of the country could have a “rolling re-entry” as early as next month.

A local restaurant manager, who has been hit hard during this challenging time, reacted to Dr. Fauci’s announcement.

It is encouraging to hear as many of these businesses had to make hard decisions whether it’s closing, letting staff go for the time being or staying open just to serve their customers.

“It definitely made us look at things in a different light on ways we can streamline and do things differently as a whole,” Mark Mills said.

Mills is the assistant general manager at LB Steak along San Jose’s Santana Row.

Like many other restaurants, the steakhouse is working with a skeleton crew after temporarily letting go of staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re doing the best that we can and everyone is going to be able to come back once we open the business up,” Mills said.

Sunday morning, Dr. Fauci told CNN’s Jake Tapper some parts of the country might open as soon as May.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, okay, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on, if so, do it. iU not, then just continue to hunker down,” Dr. Fauci said.

The White House Task Force gave California credit for showing progress on flattening the curve.

But Dr. Fauci says the decision for a “rolling-reentry” would ultimately be up to President Donald Trump and in our case, Governor Gavin Newsom.

In the meantime, LB Steak, its sister restaurants and others stayed open on Easter Sunday serving takeout.

What businesses have been relying on to stay afloat.

“We thrive on that guest interaction and taking care of people in the hospitality side of it so it’s definitely exciting for us to open back up,” Mills said.

Mills said it doesn’t cost more money for them to stay open and they will remain open for their regulars. He said they are feeling optimistic about the future.

