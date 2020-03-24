Bay Area restaurant owners, chefs step up to help community in time of need

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Restaurants have suffered greatly during the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve been either forced to close or scale back to take out and delivery but despite the financial toll this virus is taking, several chefs and restaurant owners are stepping up to help out their community in this time of need.

“The ideas to help our staff to keep their jobs and give them jobs and another as important idea is to serve others who are in need now,” Senijad Felic said.

The owners of Bistro SF Grill in Noe Valley have been keeping their doors open and feeding their clientele entrees at a lower cost.

Meals that normally run over $12 instead are being sold for $5.50.

“Our menu is from steak to salmon to chicken to Tilapia, we have many, many great dishes,” Felic said.

“And more and more people are coming, people who cannot cook, a lot of seniors, people for any reason need at cost meal. There are so many people like seniors there’s so many people who don’t have jobs now $5.50 is the most affordable price is very delicious,” Hasim Zecic said.

The co-owners, who both came to this country after the Bosnian War say they are selling or in some instances giving away 400-500 meals a day.

All not for profit, in fact they are operating at a loss and have launched a GoFundMe to cover their payroll.

“Our intention is to move and extend this project as long as we can stain it because both him and I are war refugees and for many years we were in similar situations so at this time we understand the importance of food as a major ingredient to carry-on with your daily lives,” Felic said.

The chef and founder of Mission Restaurant Prairie had to lay off about 2/3 of this staff.

In order to keep his doors open, he’s flipped the space into a general store.

There he now sells things like dried pasta, jarred sauces, soups and other pantry items below retail.

Shoppers can pre-order online.

His clientele can also purchase items that go into pantry kits that they are giving away free to other laid off Bay Area hospitality industry workers.

“A large number of people in the hospitality industry just lost their employment overnight we just wanted to do something that was direct to a restaurant community,” Anthony Strong said.

On top of the free kits, laid off restaurant workers can also get 10% off the Prairie store inventory.

Latest stories: