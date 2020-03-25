Bay Area restaurants adapt to new restrictions of take out, delivery only

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Many workers filing for unemployment are in the service industry.

As we’ve seen, most restaurants were forced to drastically cut staff as their kitchens closed or transitioned to take out and delivery only.

However, some in the business are bringing back employees after seeing more demand than anticipated, especially those in the pizza industry.

Over the weekend, on Friday, one place had people lined out the door waiting for pizza take out orders and deliveries.

While this place got overwhelmed with orders, it’s now allowed them to bring more staff back to work, starting this week.

“Business has been very very steady. One or two nights really challenging services in terms of meeting the demand of the delivery services,” Brandon Gillis said.

Brandon Gillis, co-owner of Fiorella on Polk Street in San Francisco says they got slammed with pizza orders over the weekend.

A customer photo, who described the scene as a madhouse saying pick up and delivery orders were backed up.

Gillis says they quickly made some changes to meet the demand this week.

“We had put markings outside of each of the restaurants. We don’t allow anyone inside the restaurant anymore. Basically were sliding food over to the tables to create space. For the delivery drivers and pick up we’ve denoted for the restaurants X’s for people to stand that are basically 7 to 8 feet,” Gillis said.

On top of more safety measures for the influx of people, Gillis says the large orders allowed him to bring more employees back to work than originally anticipated.

“We feel extremely grateful that we’ve been able to on week one, retain 20 members of our staff. We’ve been able to rehire 4 people you know that’s huge being able to do that right now,” Gillis said.

Other restaurants are also finding ways to bring back employees.

Michelin star restaurant SPQR transitioned to a first time take out delivery service and new items to the menu.

“Unemployment is vastly lower than what they’re gonna get working so if I can provide any kind of work for them between now and then, if our take out can be busy enough that we need them,” Matthew Accarrino said.

For SPQR, Chef Matthew Accarrino says the phones have been ringing more than anticipated hoping to bring more people back to work.

At this point, restaurants say it’s not about the money but instead, about keeping people on the payroll.

For many that means more delivery and take out orders are needed.

