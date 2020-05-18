Bay Area retail shops prepare for Phase 2 of reopening

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Three Bay Area counties will join Phase 2 of reopenings on Monday where retail shops are allowed to offer curbside pickup.

San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties will begin Phase 2.

A shop owner in Mill Valley said she’s ready.

“I’ll have a table out front with of course hand sanitizer and I have a box of gloves here,” Cheryl Modica said.

Modica spent Sunday afternoon organizing her boutique in Mill Valley.

“It’s been a long two months and I think everyone is excited,” she said.

Non essential businesses had to shutter its doors in mid March due to shelter in place orders.

On Monday, shops like Modica will have to maximize window shopping.

“And if there’s something that they like, I can ring it up for them, take their card go in and run the card and bring the receipt out and I’ll have a table here and they can sign off and sanitize their hands and there you have it,” Modica said.

In San Francisco, stores on Fillmore street will remove these window coverings and display more merchandise at the windows.

In the city’s North Beach neighborhood, business owners want to eliminate parking to expand the street that will allow more room for customers to shop freely.

In Burlingame, San Mateo County supervisors hope the reopenings will help those businesses who lost 60 to 90 percent of their sales.

Modica is thankful but knows it will be a while until things get back to normal

“I think that probably going forward we are gong to continue to do shopping in a different way,” she said. “Maybe not exactly this way but a modification of this and I think it’s going to work out there’s things we can do to accommodate our customers.”

Public health officials say reopening does not mean the virus is gone, and that the county is prepared to take the next step, knowing the virus is here and the community remains at risk.

The decision to move forward is based on science and the status of COVID-19 in Marin and across the Bay Area.

Public health officials will be monitoring local cases, testing, hospital beds and reevaluate from there.

