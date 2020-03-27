Bay Area roads, public transit emptier than ever due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With so many businesses shut down and the shelter in place order in effect, Bay Area roads are emptier than ever and less people are taking public transportation.

Near empty parking lots at BART stations, officials there say ridership is down 92-percent.

On Wednesday — just a little more than 32,000 people rode BART. On an average Wednesday last month, that number was about 413,000.

The reason for the plunge? BART officials say it started the first week of March — when some large companies began encouraging their employees to work from home.

The second week of March, many schools shut down. Then shelter in place orders happened during the third week of March. since then — BART has reduced their service hours.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is busy cleaning and are encouraging their riders to keep distance between themselves and others.

They confirm one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

They say since the shelter in place went into effect, they’ve seen a 70-percent drop in ridership systemwide.

Beginning Monday — all Muni metro and light rail routes will be replaced by buses.

Metro subway stations will be closed except for downtown stations which will remain open for BART service during their operating hours. Customers can use the same bus stops as the early morning metro bus service.

The 5R, 9R, 28R, 38R rapid routes will be temporarily discontinued. Riders can instead use local service for all stops during all hours of service.

And roads are emptier than many have seen in the Bay Area.

There are 47-percent less cars going over the Bay Bridge compared to this time last year.

And on the Golden Gate Bridge, traffic is down 70-percent during the morning commute compared to this time in 2019.

Golden Gate transit bus ridership is down 91-percent compared to last year and the Golden Gate Ferry ridership is down 99-percent compared to this time in 2019.

