Bay Area school closures to be extended through May 1

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Six Bay Area counties will be extending school closures and student dismissals from regular school attendance through May 1 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Schools in the following Bay Area counties are affected:
- Alameda County Office of Education
- Contra Costa County Office of Education
- Marin County Office of Education
- San Francisco Unified School District
- San Mateo County Office of Education
- Santa Clara County Office of Education
In a statement, officials said school facilities may remain open to staff who need to take part in “tasks deemed essential by the school district and county offices of education.”
“Education will continue through flexible learning, meals will continue to be provided, and where possible, childcare may be arranged,” officials added.
Residents are urged to keep practicing social distancing and to adhere to shelter-in-place orders.
“While we know how disruptive school closures are to our students and families, we want to do everything we can to support the imperative for social distancing,” said Lynn Mackey, Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools. “We will continue to work with schools and districts in our county to ensure access to resources and support. Our education community, from superintendents, to teachers to custodians and payroll technicians, are working tirelessly to bring continuity to our community.”
