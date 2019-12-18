Bay Area school districts sue Juul for targeting minors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – School districts across the country are challenging Juul Labs for marketing their products to minors.

Some Bay Area school districts are now joining in.

On Monday, the districts announced that they filed litigation against Juul Labs for targeting minors with appealing advertisements and messages.

The districts who filed litigation include:

San Francisco Unified School District

Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

Cabrillo Unified School District

San Mateo-Foster City School District

Jefferson Union High School District

“We still do not know the extent of vaping’s health consequences for our kids, but we know the results are serious. Educators see the impact of Juul’s teen-focused marketing efforts firsthand every day. Our schools must hold Juul accountable for misleading the children we serve.” – Dr. Kelly Bowers, Superintendent of Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District

Renne Public Law Group, who filed the lawsuit, released this statement:

“Big tobacco tried to hook our kids on cigarettes years ago, and now they’re at it again. Juul’s focused efforts to create a generation of vaping addicts with marketing that targets children is unacceptable. I’m proud to support the educators that sit on the front lines of this health crisis created by Juul. We are united in our commitment to the health of our children.” – Louise Renne, co-founder of Renne Public Law Group

Juul Labs released this statement to KRON4 on Tuesday: