SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of the Texas school shooting that took the lives of over a dozen children and their two teachers, schools throughout the Bay Area are bolstering security around campuses.

In the East Bay, parents and students will see more sheriff’s deputies around schools as local law enforcement looks to provide some sort of security to the parents who are dropping off their children at school.

“It’s terrifying to send your kid off to school every day and you just hope for the best,” one parent said.

Slightly north in Novato, the police department announced via Twitter that they will provide officers to schools throughout the Novato Unified School District.

NPD will provide a presence at @NUSD1 schools throughout the day today. Officers will be interacting with students, teachers and parents to show our support for the community. Keeping our children and the community safe remains our top priority. https://t.co/ArGgCAxw3K pic.twitter.com/Bwh0CvDXM4 — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) May 25, 2022

The Livermore Police Department also announced they will have an increased patrol presence at schools The department said despite no direct threat to schools in the community, they want to continue to be vigilant in the wake of the shooting in Texas.

This morning, there was an increased #LivermorePD patrol presence at our schools.



While there’s no direct threat to our campuses, we will continue to be vigilant. Protection of our community & our students are our top priorities.



Our thoughts & prayers are with #Uvalde. pic.twitter.com/rjyX721thG — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) May 25, 2022

In the South Bay, the Santa Clara and Mountain View police departments will deploy officers around schools Wednesday.

“Today, if you see a patrol vehicle at a school, it is our effort to check on our friends in education,” the Santa Clara Police Department said via Twitter.

“Our children are our world. Out of an abundance of caution, we’ve increased our presence around schools today to ensure students, staff and parents know that classrooms and campuses are safe,” Mountain View police added.

Families across the country hugged their children a little tighter last night. There were no words to describe the feelings we share after hearing the news from Texas.



Today, if you see a patrol vehicle at a school, it is our effort to check on our friends in education. pic.twitter.com/MeKputj8SK — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) May 25, 2022

