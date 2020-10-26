Bay Area schools closed for power outage

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff is impacting schools in the Bay Area on Monday morning.

Dangerous winds are causing heightened fire risk, with the utility company shutting off power for thousands as a precaution against wildfires.

The following schools are closed or expected to be impacted on Oct. 26 as the power outage leaves both teachers and students at home in the dark.

Sonoma County

Guerneville School District (no distance learning)

Kenwood School District (no distance learning)

Montgomery School District (no distance learning)

Monte Rio Union School District – “asynchronous” learning only (no virtual classes)

Oakland Unified School District

If the power is out at the following schools and students are unable to attend their classes, they will be asked to do their school work asynchronously, and report in to their teacher the first chance they get.

◦ Chabot Elementary

◦ Community Day

◦ Grass Valley Elementary

◦ Hillcrest K-8

◦ Joaquin Miller Elementary

◦ Laurel Elementary

◦ Montclair Elementary

◦ Montera Middle School

◦ Redwood Heights Elementary

◦ Skyline High School

◦ Thornhill Elementary

Check back in case of updates

