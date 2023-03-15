(KRON) — Thousands woke up in the dark Wednesday morning as widespread power outages dimmed the Bay Area following another storm. High winds and downed trees and branches took out several power lines around the Bay Area.
Several school districts cancelled classes Wednesday due to widespread power outages. Students and teachers should not come to school at the following schools:
- Forest Hill (San Jose)
- Marshall Lane (Saratoga)
- Miller Middle
- Hyde Middle
- Kennedy Middle
- Collins Elementary
- De Vargas Elementary
- Dilworth Elementary
- Eaton Elementary
- Faria Elementary
- Garden Gate Elementary
- Lincoln Elementary
- McAuliffe Elementary
- Montclaire Elementary
- Muir Elementary
- Murdock-Portal Elementary
- Nimitz Elementary
- Stocklmeir Elementary
- Fremont High School: school is closed March 15
- Lynbrook High School: school is closed March 15
- Monta Vista High School: school is closed March 15
- Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): school is closed March 15
- Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed
Cupertino High School and Homestead High School remain open.
There is no definitive estimated time the power will be restored.