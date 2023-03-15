(KRON) — Thousands woke up in the dark Wednesday morning as widespread power outages dimmed the Bay Area following another storm. High winds and downed trees and branches took out several power lines around the Bay Area.

Several school districts cancelled classes Wednesday due to widespread power outages. Students and teachers should not come to school at the following schools:

Campbell:

Forest Hill (San Jose)

Marshall Lane (Saratoga)

Cupertino:

Miller Middle

Hyde Middle

Kennedy Middle

Collins Elementary

De Vargas Elementary

Dilworth Elementary

Eaton Elementary

Faria Elementary

Garden Gate Elementary

Lincoln Elementary

McAuliffe Elementary

Montclaire Elementary

Muir Elementary

Murdock-Portal Elementary

Nimitz Elementary

Stocklmeir Elementary

Fremont:

Fremont High School: school is closed March 15

Lynbrook High School: school is closed March 15

Monta Vista High School: school is closed March 15

Educational Options (postsecondary including LYNCS, customized learning program, educational options resource, community school): school is closed March 15

Middle College at DeAnza: FUHSD classes cancelled and De Anza campus closed

Cupertino High School and Homestead High School remain open.

There is no definitive estimated time the power will be restored.