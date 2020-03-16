Some Bay Area schools giving free meals to students during shutdown

HAYWARD (KRON) – Some Bay Area schools will begin feeding kids who are away during school closures amid the virus outbreak.

The San Francisco Unified School District will continue providing meals to all students who need them during the school shutdown.

Beginning Tuesday, free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under will be available for pickup at 8 sites across the city:

Brown Middle School

Denman Middle School

Wallenberg High School

Washington High School

Lincoln High School

Mission High School

Jordan High School

San Francisco International High School

On Wednesday, 6 additional sites will be added:

Harte Elementary School

Francisco Middle School

Roosevelt Middle School

Giannini Middle School

Lick Middle School

Galileo High School

More than 11,000 meals will be served on a first-come-first-serve basis until Friday, March 27.

In Hayward, starting today, students can get free breakfast and lunch.

Today the meals will be handed out at all schools in the Hayward Unified School District.

But starting tomorrow, the meals will be handed out at select schools.

In Santa Clara County, families can pick up meals for their children between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at select schools throughout the district.

Children must be present to pick up a meal.

The district will consider expanding the program depending on the demand.

