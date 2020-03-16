HAYWARD (KRON) – Some Bay Area schools will begin feeding kids who are away during school closures amid the virus outbreak.
The San Francisco Unified School District will continue providing meals to all students who need them during the school shutdown.
Beginning Tuesday, free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and under will be available for pickup at 8 sites across the city:
- Brown Middle School
- Denman Middle School
- Wallenberg High School
- Washington High School
- Lincoln High School
- Mission High School
- Jordan High School
- San Francisco International High School
On Wednesday, 6 additional sites will be added:
- Harte Elementary School
- Francisco Middle School
- Roosevelt Middle School
- Giannini Middle School
- Lick Middle School
- Galileo High School
More than 11,000 meals will be served on a first-come-first-serve basis until Friday, March 27.
In Hayward, starting today, students can get free breakfast and lunch.
Today the meals will be handed out at all schools in the Hayward Unified School District.
But starting tomorrow, the meals will be handed out at select schools.
In Santa Clara County, families can pick up meals for their children between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at select schools throughout the district.
Children must be present to pick up a meal.
The district will consider expanding the program depending on the demand.
Latest Stories:
- Some Bay Area schools giving free meals to students during shutdown
- Alphabet’s Verily launches coronavirus testing website for Bay Area
- Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food, supplies
- Nurses Respond: What you actually need to treat coronavirus
- Government official: Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday