Bay Area sees above average temperatures as fire ravages North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — As the Kincade Fire burns thousands of acres in Sonoma County Thursday, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for coastal parts of the Bay Area and is also monitoring high winds.

Winds peaked overnight Thursday at 76 mph with humidity levels at 14 percent.

Temperatures across much of the Bay Area have already reached in the 80s and 90s as of noon.

The heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service also said that shifting winds will likely bring smoke from the Kincade Fire over the Bay Area as early as 11 a.m. on Friday.

In terms of the heat advisory, the weather agency says temperatures in the 90s are record-high and above normal.

Almost noon time temperatures:

76F at Downtown SF

86F at Oakland Airport

87F at Dillon Beach

88F at Santa Rosa Airport

90F at Watsonville

90F at Monterey Airport

90F near Soquel/Capitola

91F at San Gregorio (SM Coast)

91F Big Sur RAWS



🌞🌞Heat advisory in effect through 7pm🌞🌞







Bay Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activity and take extra care of pets, kids, crops and livestock during the high temperatures.

The heat advisory is in effect in Sonoma and Napa Counties, parts of Half Moon Bay, Santa Cruz coast, Monterey and Salinas.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the coastal North Bay, North Bay Valleys, SF Bay Shoreline, SF Peninsula, San Mateo Coast, Northern Salinas Valley and Carmel Valley, and the Northern Monterey Bay from 10 am to 7 pm PDT today.

As of noon Thursday, the Kincade Fire was sized at 10,000 acres with zero percent containment.

More than 12 structures have been destroyed.

The fire is fast-moving and driven by wind, fire officials said..

This is developing, check back for updates