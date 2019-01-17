Bay Area sees impressive rain totals following 'atmospheric river'
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The atmospheric river is now to our southeast, but we're not totally out of the woods just yet.
The last Pacific storm is expected to hit the Bay Area today.
Just how much rain did we receive during yesterday's very strong storm?
Check out these impressive totals from the National Weather Service Bay Area:
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of sexual battery in Redwood City
- Car burglaries, homicides down in San Francisco, new report shows
- Solano County issues February CalFresh benefits early due to government shutdown
- San Francisco SPCA hosts jungle-themed pop-up on Embarcadero
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-