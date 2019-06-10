Bay Area sees record-breaking heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first day of summer is quickly approaching — but on Sunday, the Bay Area was way ahead of the curve in terms of temperatures, breaking and tying decades-old records in certain areas.
Downtown San Francisco was on par with a 91-degree record set back in 1986.
Weather at the San Francisco International Airport, however, broke a 1986 record, with temperatures reaching 92-degrees today.
Half Moon Bay saw the biggest jump, breaking a 1941 record of 72-degrees. The city clocked in at a whopping 86-degrees.
Monterey also saw some hot, record-tying weather, meeting the 1986 high of 89-degrees.
If you were in Salinas today — you were likely turning up you air conditioning.
At the Salinas Airport, temperatures reached 99-degrees, breaking the 1994 record of 91-degrees.
A Red Flag Warning was in effect Sunday until 5 p.m. in parts of Sonoma County.
A Spare the Air alert was also issued because of the hot weather and winds.
Six of our climate stations tied or exceeded (or shattered) daily record highs today. These include Downtown SF, SFO, Oakland Airport, Half Moon Bay, Monterey, and Salinas Airport. #CAwx #RecordBreakingHeathttps://t.co/9iSibUMuF2 pic.twitter.com/nY9joHz9nc — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 10, 2019
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: SUSPECTED ‘PEEPING TOM’ SEEN AT GIRL’S WINDOW IN CAMPBELL
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 16 HOURS
- WARRIORS PART-OWNER FINED, BANNED FROM GAMES FOR 1 YEAR
- COUPLE SAYS THEY GOT SICK AT SAME RESORT WHERE 3 AMERICANS DIED
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY BITTEN BY SNAKE WHILE LOOKING FOR MARIJUANA GROW