Bay Area sees record-breaking heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The first day of summer is quickly approaching — but on Sunday, the Bay Area was way ahead of the curve in terms of temperatures, breaking and tying decades-old records in certain areas. 

Downtown San Francisco was on par with a 91-degree record set back in 1986. 

Weather at the San Francisco International Airport, however, broke a 1986 record, with temperatures reaching 92-degrees today. 

Half Moon Bay saw the biggest jump, breaking a 1941 record of 72-degrees. The city clocked in at a whopping 86-degrees. 

Monterey also saw some hot, record-tying weather, meeting the 1986 high of 89-degrees. 

If you were in Salinas today — you were likely turning up you air conditioning.

At the Salinas Airport, temperatures reached 99-degrees, breaking the 1994 record of 91-degrees. 

A Red Flag Warning was in effect Sunday until 5 p.m. in parts of Sonoma County. 

A Spare the Air alert was also issued because of the hot weather and winds. 

