Bay Area sees one of biggest spikes in coronavirus deaths in recent weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – After two days without any reported coronavirus deaths in the Bay Area, a stark rise in COVID-19 fatalities.

More than a dozen new reports and nine deaths alone in one county.

The jump in fatalities is one of the biggest in recent weeks seen in the Bay Area.

“This disease is not going to just disappear and go away,” Dr. Andra Blomkalns, chair of the Department of Emergency at Stanford Medicine, said.

All Bay Area counties are loosening shelter-in-place restrictions.

This after coming off of a weekend of no new reported coronavirus deaths.

But on Tuesday, 14 new deaths reported throughout the Bay Area: Two of them from Santa Clara County, three from Alameda County, nine from San Mateo County.

“Whenever there’s death and people are dying, I’m concerned if it continues on an upward trajectory and we see numbers that continue to rise, we may have to pivot back. Then on the other side of it, lets see those numbers if they decline right because remember we have a snapshot thats from a week ago, if those numbers decline does that mean we loosen it up a little bit more,” David Canepa said.

San Mateo County now has 75 reported deaths with the majority of them over the age of 80, according to health officials.

“It’s still a shelter in place and we would really advice people especially who have underlying medical conditions people who are older and anyone who is just feeling concerned to stay the course on the shelter in place this isnt really an invitation for everyone to go out,” Louise Rogers, Chief of San Mateo County Health, said.

A doctor said we will continue to see the number of coronavirus cases and deaths go up and down for the next few months or even a year. She said people need to remain vigilant.

“It will get better and it will get a little bit worse so I don’t think we can completely look for it at this point to a point that its all behind us and i think we just need to maintain vigilance as we go along the way,” Blomkalns said.

Latest Stories: