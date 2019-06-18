Bay Area sees string of highway shootings in 3 days

One person was shot and killed during a highway shooting in Milpitas late Monday.

According to CHP, officers responded to the area near northbound Interstate-680 just north of Landess Avenue around 10 p.m.

At the scene, they found a car in the center median.

A man inside the car appeared to have been shot, officials said.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Matthew Rios from Milpitas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say no one else was inside the car.

All lanes of NB-680 were closed between North Capitol and Landess as officers investigated.

All lanes have since reopened.

This is the third highway shooting in the Bay Area in just three days.

On Saturday night, a man was killed in a shooting on I-80 in Vacaville.

Two people were hurt in a shooting in the Caldecott Tunnel Sunday night.

