Bay Area seniors open up about missing out on final year of high school due to coronavirus

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Prom, graduation, final days of class — all uncertain in high schools across the country with the outbreak of coronavirus causing so many of us to stay home.

KRON4’s Michelle Kingston talked to seniors at Antioch High school who understand the importance of social distancing and staying inside, but still can’t help but be upset to be missing so much of such an important year in their life.

Zoe Davis is a senior at Antioch High School, a varsity track star and homecoming queen.

She has a 4.0 GPA but is no longer in a classroom. These days, she’s inside sheltering in place at home because of coronavirus.

“It’s a little bit sad, and I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I probably won’t be able to participate in those things,” Davis said.

When Zoe and her friends will go back to school is still up in the air after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that it’s possible students may not return to class at all this year.

She’s unsure what will happen with senior trips, prom and graduation.

“It’s just very confusing and very like hard time for everybody to process what’s happening right now,” Gill Pratham said.

Photos shows much happier times where Antioch High School students, like many across the country, put their lives and major milestones on hold.

Seniors possibly not finishing out their final days with friends and favorite teachers who have led them to who they are today and where they will be in the future.

“Just being around my teachers for the last time because it’s been four years and 18 years of school building up to this and now I feel like I’m missing out on an experience I’ll probably never get again,” Pratham said.

