This bunny is available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Bay Area animal shelters are overloaded with rabbits this summer and many bunnies are in need of foster families and forever homes.

“Rescued, adorable and lonely bunnies in the Bay Area desperately need your help. Opening your home to a rescued rabbit is an act of kindness that will bring joy to you and the bunny,” said Jessica Peters, an Oakland-based rabbit rescuer.

“This is a crisis of overcrowding and our groups are working together to find homes,” Peters said. Those who adopt and foster rabbits will be provided with supplies, training, and guidance on how to care for their new furry friend.

Rabbits are are clean, quiet, and love playing with toys. Despite the phrase “dumb bunny,” rabbits learn their names and can be trained to use a litter box like a cat.

“Shelters and rescues across the Bay are facing an unprecedented number of unwanted and abandoned rabbits, all at extremely high risk of euthanasia,” Contra Costa Animal Services wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Foster rabbits must live indoors in exercise pens. You will need to “bunny-proof” your house to discourage chewing wires or ingesting unsafe items. Rabbits are also fragile. They can be easily injured if mishandled or dropped, so the primary caregiver must be an adult.

Under close supervision, bunnies can live with well-behaved cats and dogs, depending on the pets’ personalities and prey reactions.

The following nonprofits and municipal shelters have rabbits in need of fostering and forever homes:

Contra Costa Animal Services

Contra Costa Rabbit Rescue

East Bay Rabbit Rescue

East County Animal Shelter

Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter

Hayward Animal Shelter

House Rabbit Society

Jameson Humane

Napa Bunnies

Oakland Animal Services

Rabbit Ears Rescue

The Rabbit Haven

Rohnert Park Animal Services

San Francisco Animal Care and Control

San Jose Animal Care Center

SaveABunny

Tri-City Animal Shelter

Oakland Animal Services – English Spot / American / Mixed / Medium Young Female

Oakland Animal Services – Dutch / American / Mixed / Small Young Male