Bay Area shelters prepare for flight delivering nearly 100 dogs, cats

After traveling nearly 2,000 miles, nearly 100 dogs and cats were flown into the Bay Area today, all in need of new homes.

The shelter where they’d been held in Tulsa, Oklahoma had fallen on hard times, and the vet in charge of the shelter died.

The animals were delivered via private charter jet, courtesy of the BISSELL Pet Foundation, officials said.

Thirteen shelters around the region prepared to receive the cats, dogs, kittens and puppies that arrived around 12:45 p.m. at the Hayward Executive Airport, according to a release from the East Bay SPCA.

Keri Fennel, the Director Of Shelter Services At Marin Humane Society waited patiently, part of the entourage that brought back the animals.

Terri gave KRON4 a tour in Marin of the 5 dogs they took in as part of this mammoth rescue effort.

Keri explained, their dogs will undergo health checks and evaluations from the behavior training department.