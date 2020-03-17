Bay Area shoppers stock up for shelter-in-place

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People started lining up in front of the Costco in South San Francisco Tuesday morning about two hours before the store even opened.

On Monday a picture showed hundreds of people waiting to get in and fill their shopping carts to the brim.

President Donald Trump says the problem is – people have started hoarding

Another video from Costco in Novato shows massive lines.

People are buying dozens of packs of pasta, bread, toilet paper, peanut butter, you name it – things that will last awhile.

This is leaving shelves bare and some people are struggling to find food to put on the dinner table.

It seems like panic really kicked in last Friday and it’s become worse since the shelter-in-place was announced Monday afternoon.

People flooded grocery stores even though Mayor London Breed said the stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Remember that although the shelter-in-place is in effect for the next three weeks, stores will remain open and if people buy everything at the store, that leaves your neighbor with potentially nothing to feed their families.

