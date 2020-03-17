Bay Area shutdown: 7 million people ordered to shelter-in-place to stop spread of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A shelter-in-place mandate is now in effect for nearly 7 million living in 6 Bay Area counties.

The measure was ordered Monday to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The order went into effect at midnight and will last for the next three weeks.

It requires people living in San Francisco, Marin, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, and Contra Costa Counties to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

This new health order only limits activity and travel.

Necessary government functions and essential stores will remain open.

You will still be allowed to buy groceries, pick up prescriptions, get gas for your car, and go to the bank.

City and county government services such as police, fire departments and hospitals will also be open.

Your trash will still be picked up.

Public transportation will still run, some with modified service.

Your mail will still be delivered.

Also, plumbers, electricians, hardware stores, and laundromats will still be available.

It’s also important to check on your elderly neighbors, friends and loved ones. Offer to pick up their prescriptions or groceries if you can.

Non-essential functions refer to places like bars, gyms, movie theaters, and dine-in restaurants.

This doesn’t mean restaurants will be closed at this time.

Many are still offering take-out and delivery. Uber Eats announced Monday it was waiving all delivery fees for independent restaurants.

