Bay Area Sikh community mourns for victims in Indianapolis FedEx shooting

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — People in the Bay Area are mourning the loss of eight people killed in a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility.

The Jakar Movement– a Sikh organization — is holding candlelight vigils throughout California.

Four of the eight people that died in the shooting were Sikh.

An organizer said the goal of this vigil was to bring the community together.

People were grieving together, and the hope is that they can heal together.

“Happen over and over again, it’s just been very frustrating, overwhelming and heartbreaking.”

Late Thursday night, eight people were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Four of the eight victims were Sikh. More than 2,000 miles away over members of the Sikh community feel the loss.

“We have been victims of hate crimes of gun violence before when the Oak Creek shooting happened.”

Like the Oak Creek, Wisconsin shooting in 2012, the shooter purchased the guns legally and took his own life.

“These are just innocent lives every single day, four of the eight were Sikhs from the community. We are at loss. We are hurt from each and every killing.”

Organizer with the Jakara Movement Ragini Kaur says she hopes this candlelight vigil can make a small difference.

“I hope people have found a way to connect with each other,” she said. “I feel some people are feeling alone.”

And that they can look towards making positive change.

“We can move past from this and be stronger together as a community and that’s what I’m hoping as people leave they are leaving with a sense of hope.”

This was just one of five candlelight vigils held by this group throughout the state.