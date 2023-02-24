CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Amidst a wave a tech layoffs in the Bay Area, this company is hiring: Officials said the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo and Hurricane Harbor in Concord are looking to hire more than 1,000 jobs for various roles between the two locations.

“Our jobs are great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule,” the theme park said in a news release.

Officials said there will be an in-person job fair at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on March 10 from noon to 7 p.m. where applicants can talk with park representatives about the positions. The locations are looking to hire positions in food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing, janitorial maintenance and security.

To apply, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.