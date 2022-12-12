SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A smattering of snow fell on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks over the weekend as a persistent cold snap looks set to hang around in the coming days. Rainstorms coupled with a cold air mass pushed southward through the region overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving behind significant rain totals and a light dusting of snow in higher elevations.

In the Sierra and Tahoe areas, thick snowfall blanketed the ground, making for difficult travel, but ideal skiing.

default

In the North Bay, the highest elevations of the Mayacamas Mountains, Mount Diablo in the East Bay and the Santa Lucia Range along with Central Coast all saw anywhere from less than an inch to three inches in some places.

There were snow-related driving hazards in some areas, leading to a temporary closure of part of Highway 29 in Napa County.

With the rain gone — for now — a remaining high-pressure system has trapped the colder, mostly clear air, which is expected to remain in place over the next week. That could lead to snow in higher elevations remaining, for a while at least.

Bay City News contributed to this report.