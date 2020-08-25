Bay Area Spare the Air Alert extended through Friday amid wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the Spare the Air Alert for wildfire smoke in the Bay Area through Friday, August 28th.

It’s illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert.

“The air quality impacts of these wildfires burning throughout Northern California are a testimony to the ongoing harmful impacts of climate change,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

“It’s important for us all to continue to be vigilant and stay indoors as smoke continues to impact the region,” Broadbent said.

