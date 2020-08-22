Bay Area Spare the Air Alert extended through Wednesday due to wildfires

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the Spare the Air Alert for wildfire smoke in the Bay Area through Wednesday, August 26.

The ban prevents anyone from burning wood both inside and outside.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy with the highest impact in the East Bay and Santa Clara Valley.

It’s illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert.

“Air quality in the Bay Area is being heavily impacted by smoke from wildfires that continue to burn throughout the region,” according to Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District.

“In the midst of a pandemic, it is more important than ever for residents to limit time outdoors to protect their health”, Broadbent said.

