Bay Area Spare the Air Alert in effect this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) –  An air quality advisory has been upgraded to a Spare the Air Alert for Saturday and Sunday in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said smoke from numerous wildfires is badly impacting our air quality. They call the alert when the forecast is expected to be unhealthy in any part of the Bay Area.

Officials suggest staying indoors and ask that you do your part to reduce air pollution.

The alert bans wood burning, including in fireplaces, wood stoves and outdoor fire pits.

Officials also request that people take public transit, carpool, or bike or walk to their destinations rather than using their vehicles.

