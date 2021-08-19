Bay Area Spare the Air Alert in effect

When the region is orange in this air quality map, it means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. (Spare the Air)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday in the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said smoke from numerous wildfires is badly impacting our air quality. They call the alert when the forecast is expected to be unhealthy in any part of the Bay Area.

A Spare the Air Alert is in effect today! Stay alert to changing conditions and avoid exposure if you smell smoke. https://t.co/MeaSNDXWgS — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 19, 2021

According to the district, as of Thursday morning, the entire Bay Area is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and will remain so until Saturday, they forecast.

Check the air quality in your area:

Officials suggest staying indoors and ask that you do your part to reduce air pollution.

The alert bans wood burning, including in fireplaces, wood stoves and outdoor fire pits.

Officials also request that people take public transit, carpool, or bike or walk to their destinations rather than using their vehicles.