(KRON) — Long-time Bay Area sports personality Mychael Urban has died, the Oakland A’s said on Twitter Thursday.

Urban wrote for publications including the San Francisco Examiner, MLB.com and The Athletic. He also hosted a show on the KNBR radio station. He was 55 years old, according to Barrett Media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Mychael Urban,” the A’s said. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.”

Urban often wrote about baseball, and he penned a book called “Aces: The Last Season on the Mound with the Oakland A’s Big Three.” The book focuses on the careers of the famous trio of A’s starting pitchers Mark Mulder, Barry Zito and Tim Hudson, who starred for Oakland’s “Moneyball” teams.

Several of Urban’s friends remembered him on Twitter on Thursday.

“Such dreadful news. Mychael Urban covered A’s teams with some big personalities and he somehow had a personality just as big and was wildly entertaining, never a dull moment,” said the SF Chronicle’s Susan Slusser. “Condolences to his family, especially his two daughters. He adored them. RIP, my friend.”

“Just unbelievably sad. Urbs was full of life. It didn’t matter whether or not he had pressed record, you were getting the same dude regardless. I LOVED that about him. Unapologetically himself. Rest easy Urbs. You will be missed by many,” said former Oakland A’s pitcher and current announcer Dallas Braden.

Officials have not released information regarding Urban’s cause of death.